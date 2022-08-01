Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo says merging the new and existing players into the squad is a "process" and requires patience.

On Saints 2-1 loss to Villarreal on Saturday, Aribo told BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore: "You get mistakes out of the way in pre-season, that's what it's for.

"We're a new squad that are merging together - but it's a process. Rome wasn't built in a day, so you've got to be patient with it."

Aribo, who signed from Rangers in a £6m deal in July, also described his move to the Premier League as a "dream".

"I can't wait for the opportunity, it's one that I've got to grab and I'm ready for it," he added.

