Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Solid win. Really focused and concentrated from start to finish."

On the defence: "Very good, a really solid performance from all on the pitch today. Centre backs had great cooperation, full backs were brilliant in and out of possession. Harry [Maguire] and Victor [Lindelof] dominated their opponents."

On Marcel Sabitzer: "Sabitzer came off in the warm up, he felt something. We decided not to take the risk, we will find out tomorrow what it is. But when you have Eriksen on the bench, it is definitely not a disadvantage."

On injuries: "Last week I had nine fit top defenders, now I have four. We need all our players, we are still in three competitions, we need all the players to form a top team."