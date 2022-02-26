Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a fair defeat. The difference should have been smaller, however. Not so much due to how we played but because of the goals we could have scored.

"We need to defend better. We need to make the opponents feel more worried when they have the ball, attack without defending poorly and defend without it preventing us from attacking."

On Leeds' survival hopes: "I always have confidence in what I can do."