Chelsea recruitment means 'too much choice' for Potter

Chelsea may struggle with "too much choice", argues ex-Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown, as the Blues close in on a British record deal for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

The west London club have spent more than double any other team in Europe across the past two windows, albeit with huge fees for the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk being structured across lengthy contracts.

"They have got a lot of players now," Brown told BBC Sport. "In many ways, they have actually got too much choice.

"Graham Potter cannot say to a small group that they are now his side because there are so many options to change things if it is not going well. When that happens, it is really hard to get fluidity.

"It's a vicious circle. How do you keep everyone happy?"

Brown described Chelsea's recruitment under their new owners as "interesting", especially the desire to spread the payments.

"What if they do not make the Champions League for three years?" he said. "There will be all sorts of options written into the players' deals - and is it the player or the club that has the option to terminate it?

"The players will all be wondering if everyone has the same deal - or not."