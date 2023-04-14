Murphy hopes the 'lucky bounces' go Saints' way in drop fight

Jamie Murphy is confident St Johnstone are well equipped to secure Scottish Premiership survival, but reckons they are due some good fortune.

Having won just two of their past 14 league matches, Callum Davidson’s side have been dragged into a dogfight as they sit in ninth place, five points above second-bottom Ross County and seven clear of Dundee United with seven games to go.

"I definitely think that has been a big thing this year," said winger Murphy prior to Saturday's trip to face Livingston.

"Aberdeen have improved recently and Hearts at one point looked like they were ahead [when in third] but I don't think there is much between everyone else [outside the Old Firm].

"A lot of that comes down to that first goal on a Saturday or a lucky bounce here or there or whatever. You've just got to put that work in and hope the bounces go your way.

"Obviously St Johnstone fans don't want it like that but fans of the league want it tight.

"It [the prospect of relegation] has always been there, this is a hard league, I've played in it a long time and it's difficult.

"It was never going to be an easy season with the disappointments they had last year. We have enough about us to be playing in the top tier, it has been disappointing of late but we certainly won't be giving up any time soon."