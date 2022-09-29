A﻿dam Armstrong hopes Southampton "can put on a show" against Everton on Saturday in their first game at St Mary's Stadium since beating Chelsea on 30 August.

T﻿he Saints have lost narrowly on successive trips to the Midlands against Wolves and Aston Villa but 25-year-old Armstrong told BBC Radio Solent he's hoping they benefit from coming home.

"﻿It's been a while," he said. "We can't wait to get going. It'll be great to get out there again and hopefully we can put on a show."

A﻿rmstrong scored his first goal on his debut for Southampton against Everton last season and he is pleased with starting six of their seven games so far this year.

"﻿I feel good, I'm always confident and I try my best every time I go on the pitch," he said. "Hopefully I can keep that up.

"﻿Scoring goals is always good but the main thing is getting the three points.

"﻿I feel settled down here and it seems like we've got used to our surroundings. I'm enjoying it - it's a lot sunnier than in the North and the Midlands."

