Simon Stone, BBC Sport, Houston

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson was missing again last night as Man Utd lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

The United keeper is still to play during pre-season after suffering a major thigh injury during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest in January.

Andre Onana's £47.2m arrival from Inter Milan has effectively ended Henderson's hopes of securing the number-one spot at Old Trafford.

Whilst uncertainty remains over the future of Tom Heaton, Henderson is unlikely to want to hang around just to sit on the bench.

"We have a group of keepers," said Ten Hag.

"As with everyone else, you have to fight for your position.

"We have to see when he can return to team training."