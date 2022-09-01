Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United are expected to conclude two deals on deadline day.

Back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is joining from Newcastle and winger Antony is coming from Ajax.

The £81.3m fee for the Brazilian will make him the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history and takes United's overall spending beyond £200m.

They didn't get Frenkie de Jong and there is still uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo, but manager Erik ten Hag seems quite happy.

"As a manager, you always want more," he said. "What I demand from my players, I have to show myself as well.

"You always want to maximise - but at a certain point you also have to be satisfied with what is there.

"Now we have that opportunity to choose and I’m lucky that we have that situation. We created that situation - so well done, I would say."