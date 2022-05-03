'Breathtaking' Brownhill picked out by Garth
Josh Brownhill makes it into Garth Crooks' team of the week after scoring the winner for Burnley against relegation rivals Watford.
Brownhill: The way the Burnley midfielder took his goal in the dying minutes of the match against Watford - and with so much at stake - was breathtaking.
I haven't seen Burnley play like this since they arrived in the Premier League.
I really don't want to rain on Sean Dyche's parade, but something has happened to the Clarets since his departure.
There is a freshness to their game and a belief among their players I haven't seen before.
Burnley now have momentum.
The way they are playing they could survive this flirt with relegation.