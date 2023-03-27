Leeds United could be without Willy Gnonto and Max Wober for their Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday.

Forward Gnonto was substituted with what appeared to be an ankle injury in the early stages of Italy's 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Malta.

Following the match, Italy manager Roberto Mancini said: "Gnonto is dealing with a sprain. I hope it is nothing to worry about."

Austria's football association said defender Wober picked up a hamstring problem during their victory over Azerbaijan.

However, in an Instagram post, external following the match, Wober described the injury as "small".