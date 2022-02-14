Potter on 100 games, away form and Ronaldo
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game with Manchester United on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Potter says the squad will be the same as for the win against Watford at the weekend. He is hoping Enock Mwepu will be back for the end of the week and Jeremy Sarmiento is edging closer to a return.
On reaching his 100th game as a Premier League boss: “I’ve only just found that out but of course it’s a proud landmark. I’m very fortunate and grateful to to be part of this great club and I’m lucky to have the opportunity.”
Brighton have only lost one away game this season and he says the performances have been consistently strong throughout his time at the club: “We’ve been lucky, we’ve played well, we’ve shown a fantastic attitude to keep going to the end. Over the last two years our underlying performances have been really good, even when results have not been.”
On facing Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time: “You run out of superlatives for what he’s achieved over an amazing career. Football is a team game as well – if the team isn’t scoring people zoom in on the guy at the front but you can still see his quality. I’m looking forward to pitting my wits against him.”