Livingston v Hibs: Pick of the stats

Pick of the stats graphicSNS

  • Livingston have won each of their last three home league games against Hibernian, their longest ever home winning run over Hibs in the top-flight.

  • Hibernian’s 4-0 win over Livingston in December ended a run of four straight league defeats to the Lions for Hibs. They last won back-to-back top-flight games against Livingston within a single season in February 2006 (run of three).

  • Livingston have lost two league games in a row, and are looking to avoid suffering three straight such defeats for the first time since April 2022. The Lions could also lose back-to-back home league fixtures for the first time since December 2021.

  • Hibernian are unbeaten in six league games (W4 D2), their longest such run since September 2021 under Jack Ross (run of nine).

  • Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet has scored more Scottish Premiership goals against Livingston (6) than any other opposing side.