We asked for your views following Leicester City's loss to Southampton at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Stuart: Why is Rodgers not playing Caglar Soyuncu? As much as I like Daniel Amartey, Caglar has to be first choice over him. Also, Ayoze Perez in the starting line-up is an absolute joke - he has very rarely ever played well for us, which is why we are trying to get rid of him! We have very good players on the bench who are not getting a look in under Rodgers. Why?

George: We're not playing to our strengths - no-one running at defenders, no-one finding space, no commitment and no momentum. No wonder our better players want to leave. If the manager is incapable of changing the system, he should do no more moaning about lack of fresh players. Light a fire underneath the ones you have.

Roy: First half, we dominated the game. Second half, after the goal, we dropped back and let Southampton dominate. Their two goals were well deserved as we just didn't seem to have a clue how to counter Southampton's hold on the game after half-time.

Dino: Good start and deserved to go 1-0 up. But then, for some reason, we stopped playing. Don’t understand taking Jamie Vardy off because he is more likely to get you a goal than anyone. James Maddison showed some fight. Everyone needs to stick together. Trust the owners.