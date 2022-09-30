James Tarkowski believes that he is "more than good enough" to play for England as he aims to make the squad for the Qatar World Cup.

The Everton defender has two international caps, both coming in 2018 after making his debut in a 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley.

"I’ve got full belief in myself that I’m more than good enough to play for England. Absolutely," Tarkowski told the club website., external"The opportunity is still there at the moment for players to get into the squad.

"We’ll see how it goes. I just have to perform to the best of my ability."

The 29-year-old has started all seven of the Toffees' Premier League games so far this season, with Everton conceding only six goals.

He added: "I feel like I’ve started pretty well here at Everton. The team is playing well and that can only benefit me.

"There’s a great group of people here – lads on the pitch and people in the background. There is a real positive environment here.

"Everyone is looking up and looking to the future and we are excited about where this team can go. I’m proud to be a part of it."