Wolves 1-0 Tottenham: What Stellini said

Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was a good performance. We started well in the game. The first half was under control, we had chances to score and we could've killed the game. We didn't and in the second half the game was more in balance. They found the goal 10 minutes until the end. We did not have the possibility to draw the game.

"It was a tough game like we expected but we were ready to challenge, to fight, to play a great game. We missed some chances in the first half and maybe it could've been a bit different.

"Wolves created superiority on our left side with Sarabia, we needed time to adapt. But then we regained control of the game. In the end they were good at winning the attacking duels and they had the possibility to score."

On the European race: "It will be a tough race. We are not alone with Newcastle, other teams will for sure arrive. We have to be ready to play these type of games again. Maybe we have to have more of the killer instinct to kill the game when you have the possibility to do it. In the first half it was really under control and we needed to kill it."