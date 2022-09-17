Livingston boss David Martindale tells BBC Sportsound: "I'm delighted with Cristian [Montano]. He came up last year and it took him a wee while to adapt to the club and Scottish football. He's more than making up for that this season.

"We try to take every game in isolation. I'm probably getting boring talking about it but it's how I like to manage, one game at a time. We're up to third in the league, it's brilliant for the players. They've got a night out tonight!"

"During the game you never want to win 1-0. When you come in after the game, you're delighted with a clean sheet and a win. It's great after the final whistle.

"We're solid as a defensive unit all over the park. We're in a good place right now."