T﻿he Chelsea job "seems to be Graham Potter's to lose or reject", says the Telegraph's football news correspondent Matt Law.

P﻿otter is in talks with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday and Law says he expects the Brighton boss to be appointed.

"Every reason Chelsea have given for making this change is almost an explanation for appointing Potter," Law told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The only way it falls down is if a problem comes up in talks.

"They want to grow and cultivate a culture, and they don't feel Tuchel showed himself willing to be proactively involved in that.

"I fully expect it to be Potter."

P﻿otter has been at Brighton since May 2019 and has overseen a steady improvement, culminating in an excellent start to this season, with his side fourth in the Premier League.

I﻿t has not been instant success, though, and Law has investigated whether Chelsea would be willing to give him time in the role

"﻿It's worth looking at what has happened at the LA Dodgers since Todd Boehly took over," he said. "There have been similarities at Chelsea to how things were done at the Dodgers.

"﻿Once they got their head coach in, they said if he was willing to invest in them, then the club would invest in him.

"﻿Seven years in, the coach has signed a three-year extension. If they believe in someone, they will do their best for them."

F﻿ull discussion on Chelsea is available from 26'30 on BBC Sounds