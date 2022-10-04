S﻿t Mirren manager Stephen Robinson believes clever signings have given his squad a strength in depth that the Buddies are not used to.

Robinson says players returning from international duty put stress on his squad, but the weekend victory over Livingston showed they can now cope.

"﻿I'm a big supporter of international football but you don't know how fit they are, you don't know what the travelling has done to them," Robinson said.

"﻿The strength of the squad was tested and will get tested over the coming weeks.

"﻿I don't think this [strength in depth] has happened at the football club before so it shows that we are bringing the right players in."