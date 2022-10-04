J﻿ack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

Ross County have now failed to score in four of their last five matches, it’s an all too familiar story for the Staggies now as they remain joint-lowest scorers in the top-flight.

If they were simply playing poorly then goalscoring would be at an obvious low, but their general play often includes good link-up, a clear plan, and stellar attacking outlets in the starting line-up and on the bench.

Tonight however, particularly after the interval, they were anonymous. For Van Veen third goal he simply walked through their defence, which sums up their outing today.

The goals, by the law of averages, will come. Sooner rather than later though Malky Mackay will be hoping, as his side begin to look like a mainstay in the bottom realms of the Scottish Premiership.

U﻿sually during our post-match analysis we pick a player from each side that impressed. Picking a County player after that would be forcing it.