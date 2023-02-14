Arsenal v Man City: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have lost their last 10 Premier League games against Manchester City, their longest losing run against an opponent in their league history.Getty Images

  • Manchester City have won their past six away games against Arsenal in all competitions. No team has ever won seven consecutive away games against the Gunners before.

  • City are the only side Mikel Arteta has failed to beat in the Premier League, losing all five of his meetings with them.

  • Arsenal had a player sent off in both Premier League meetings with Manchester City last season (Granit Xhaka away, Gabriel home).

  • Leandro Trossard has already scored against Manchester City this season, netting in Brighton's 3-1 defeat at Etihad Stadium in October.