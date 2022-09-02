Sutton's predictions: Tottenham v Fulham

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Tottenham, again, were good in spells during the midweek draw with West Ham and it hasn't all really clicked yet for them, although they are unbeaten so far this season. They got a big win at home against Southampton on the opening day of the season but the Saints' style of playing on the front foot suited their counter-attacking football.

Fulham have surprised me with the start to the season they have had; they pushed Arsenal all the way recently. Spurs will win this but it will close. Fulham will score. They are a confident team and Aleksandar Mitrovic is an old-fashioned centre-forward who bullies defenders. Spurs' back three will be in for a test.

Juice Menace's prediction: 2-2

