The major topic for debate on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club was the departure of manager Antonio Conte from Tottenham and Rory Smith, chief soccer correspondent for the New York Times, believes some of Spurs' issues date back to a potential missed opportunity in 2019.

"To me, the whole problem Spurs have is the squad doesn’t marry up with the manager and it’s been true since before [Mauricio] Pochettino left," said Smith.

"In the summer after they lost in the Champions League final, Pochettino wanted to revamp the squad and have a fairly major overhaul, but the club wouldn’t do it. That was the point where Spurs could kick on and they didn’t take it.

"Since then, they’ve had this squad that is designed to kind of play counter-attacking, high-pressing football, and then they’ve appointed Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte to do it.

"Whoever they appoint this summer - and there are some decent names available - the questions they have to ask are: what style of football suits our players and which manager is best equipped to bring that style of football out?

Reflecting on the end of Conte's tenure, Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen said: "They've done OK under him, but I think that interview at Southampton reflected a manager who was completely frustrated with being surrounded by people who were not on the same page as him, because he's got a winning mentality.

"You've got some players who are proven winners - Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, for example - and others who have come in and perhaps flattered to deceive a little bit. That disparity opens up and affects the dressing room.

"I don't think the dressing room is fractured at Spurs - it doesn't seem that way to me - but I just think Conte has realised over a period of time that he’s got a group of players and the vast majority are knocking on the door of the elite, but they’re not into that elite door yet. I think Conte wanted to work with an elite group."

