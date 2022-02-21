It would be “wrong” for Leicester to have a “knee-jerk reaction” and dispense with manager Brendan Rodgers, believes former Foxes and Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford.

Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Wolves means Leicester, who have finished fifth for the past two seasons, are winless in their last five Premier League games and lie in 11th place, 13 points adrift of Wolves in the final European spot.

“Leicester have done wonders in the last couple of seasons and when you look at all the teams with world-class players that are going for the Champions League, who have spent a lot more money, I am not expecting Leicester to challenge them this season or finish fifth or sixth based on what they have done in the past,” Beckford said on the Football Daily podcast.

“They have had a lot of injuries. You can’t forget that. If they had a full squad available, Leicester could be fighting for a European spot but, with those players missing, I think it is difficult to say Leicester are under-achieving. I don’t think they are - they are doing as well as can be expected.”

Beckford believes Leicester were “by far the better team” against Wolves and Rodgers’ achievements, including guiding City to their first-ever FA Cup triumph last season and bringing on individual players “leaps and bounds”, means “you have to buy into what he’s selling”.

“If they have a knee-jerk reaction, which I think would be a wrong decision, who are you going to replace him with, who is going to be equal or better? I don’t think there are many out there and in terms of a man manager, he is excellent," he added.

