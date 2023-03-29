Chelsea have won nine of their past 11 Premier League games against Aston Villa, with the only defeat in that run coming at Villa Park on the final day of the 2020-21 campaign.

Villa have won just one of their past 17 league games at Chelsea, losing 12, including six of the past seven since a 3-1 victory in December 2011.

Chelsea have won two of their past three Premier League matches, as many as in their previous 15. The Blues have scored as many goals in those past three league fixtures (six) as they had in their previous 12.