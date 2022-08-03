Chelsea have splashed £20m to sign Aston Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka - a lot of money for a player with only 16 senior appearances to his name.

But this is a prospect who starred during England Under-19s successful Euros campaign earlier this summer and who has caught the attention of continental giants AC Milan and Barcelona.

A dynamic central midfielder, Chukwuemeka was England's top scorer in Slovakia, netting three times and making Uefa's team of the tournament.

At Chelsea, he will find familiar faces in the youth set-up, joining fellow winners Harvey Vale, Bashir Humphreys and Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Born in Austria to Nigerian parents, Chukwuemeka came through the ranks at Northampton before signing his first professional contract at Villa in July 2020.

He made his senior debut against Tottenham as a 17-year-old in May 2021 and immediately showed his goal threat by hitting the woodwork within minutes of coming on.

That appearance was just reward for a string of outstanding performances in Villa's FA Youth Cup victory, when he scored seven goals in six games.

Last season, he was consistently in Villa's matchday squad and came off the bench 10 times, making two starts. He bagged one assist, setting up Ollie Watkins late on against Norwich in December.

In the Euros, he had more opportunity to shine, operating in a double midfield pivot with Bristol City's Alex Scott and demonstrating his tough tackling and box-to-box drive.

Chukwuemeka will have eyes on making Thomas Tuchel's first team - but it's a crowded market with Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher among those already jostling for selection.