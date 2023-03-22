Rangers stars' transfer values fall

Several of Rangers' key players have seen their transfer values fall in a study conducted by football website Transfermarkt, external.

Ryan Kent, whose contract at Ibrox expires at the end of this season, has seen his value fall by €3m to €11m.

The English winger was previously the highest valued player in Scotland, but just three goals and nine assists in 41 appearances this season, combined with an expiring contract has resulted in him losing that title.

Striker Alfredo Morelos, another player out of contract in the summer, has seen his value fall by €3m to €7m, and captain James Tavernier's value has also fallen, by €2m to €8m.

Although new signings Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin are valued at €8m and €7m, respectively, Rangers' overall squad value has fallen by €12.6m and now sits at €123.85m.