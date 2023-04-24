We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

Matt: Well, we still can't defend but at least we're looking OK going forward. Both the Forest goals were so avoidable. Jurgen Klopp must be tearing his hair out. That being said, both their goals were completely against the run of play and we dominated the ball. Nonetheless, fresh legs in midfield will help next season.

Daryl: Great to get three points and back-to-back wins. It's unlikely we will get a top-four finish. But it was also unlikely Alisson would head a last minute winner against West Brom when we made a late assault for the top four back when. We showed a bit more resolve as well, when conceding. Heads didn't drop. Two instant responses. Boom.

Lucas: I think it was a great game of end-to-end football. Diogo Jota was outstanding.

Michael: Liverpool have failed to invest in what Klopp built. The complete lack of continued investment is clearly evident now. The team that we’re so good are exhausted, older and now moving on. No support from owners and their misguided policies. Time to wake up and invest long term before the manager moves on and we are back in the wilderness again.

Forest fans

Shaun: Taiwo Awoniyi is getting into his stride again, Morgan Gibbs-White has shown what he is capable of against one of the best sides in the country. Though Liverpool had so much of the ball we left them pleased the final whistle was blown. If the team play like that for the remaining games, we will stay up.

Sam: Good game. It was the first time we've scored two away so a good improvement. But we were not good enough at set pieces. Good performance but unlucky not to come away with anything.

Jamie: How can you talk about how much improved as an attacking side we were in the second half without dwelling on how awful we were at defending set pieces? Neco Williams had his best game in a while, but we just dozed through three goals. I’d love to say more of this for the next games, but we seriously need set-piece training and a break from injuries!

Peter: Cruel return for the effort made. Steve Cooper worked wonders last year and deserves to be retained at least for another season. The step up to the Premier League is enormous and Forest have begun to knit together a team but may need help from other strugglers to stay up.