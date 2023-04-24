We asked for your views on Friday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Southampton.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans

Sally: Through the drama, chaos and mayhem there is now dying hope. Manchester City is a MUST win as they now have the advantage. But, in those last 10 minutes there was hope. This title is not over until it’s over. And we will surely fight until the final second of the final game.

Chris: Disappointing result but there is a real determination to this squad which will serve them well moving forward. All is not lost this season, and the progress from last year is immense. A team and club to be proud of.

Adrian: This drop in form has come at a bad time with the hardest game of the season up next in mid-week. It’s going to be very hard as we need to win in Manchester. Defend well and scrap a goal or two then we can do it. But two draws from games we should be winning - the signs of a long season are showing.

Sam: No matter how disappointed we may be as fans, the players will be feeling worse. Winner takes all against City on Wednesday. Come on you Gunners!

Southampton fans

Dan: Ruben Selles says he wants to win every game... then don't take off your best player on the pitch. Carlos Alcaraz was terrifying Arsenal. Indeed, he got his goal and set up another. A point away at the Emirates, great result. We showed fight last night, which is something we need for the rest of the season if we're to stay up. Great to see Jan Bednarek's OK, as well.

James: I don’t really know what anyone can say about that, but what a game of football! Shouldn’t have taken Alcaraz off, but aside from that, let’s just hope it’s enough to give us what we need at the end of the season.

Pablo: One of the best performances of the season to date. I believe reality hit the team on the possibility of ending the season bottom and relegated. In the last game, the team put the effort in but had no confidence in front of goal. Certain players like Alcaraz and Theo Walcott stepped up. Momentum must continue on Thursday for us to have a chance of staying up.

Joe: Disappointing we couldn't see out the game. We started conceding as soon as Romeo Lavia went off. But before the game I would have happily taken a point.