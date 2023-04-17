We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Everton and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Everton fans

Viresh: Our defence was shocking, Pickford is in no man's land. We have got tough fixtures next and I don't see us winning any of those if we carry on like today. Simms shows more attacking threat and should have been put on from the start. Championship for us next season.

Alf: After today, relegation is starting to genuinely feel like a possibility. I was in denial last season and this season so far. We need a number nine and, even if we manage to stay up, we're going to be an undesirable club for most and we'll probably be having this same conversation in 12 months. DCL is great on his day but we need a consistent nine.

Alex: A hugely damaging result. This was a game we had to win, and we bottled it. Now need to rely on other games going our way which is not a good position to be in.

Dave: Fortress Goodison? What a joke! It's only the results of the other bottom teams that are keeping us out of the bottom three but that won't last. Anything less than three points at Palace next week will seal our fate. I'm not looking forward to it.

Fulham fans

James: A much needed win and three points. When Everton equalised the game could have gone either way. Wilson and James played well and deserved their goals. To get over 40 points with eight games to play is a great achievement after securing promotion from the Championship last season. A top-half finish would mark a fine return to the Premier League.

Tony: Better performance today after a bad run of results. The lack of a Plan B when Mitro doesn't play finally disrupted the great improvements since Marco joined the club. Vinicius is not Premier League standard, so we need to use the speed and skill of the attacking players we have and change tactics. Today was a good example of how we need to play.

Jemima: Great to get back on track after a tricky few weeks. So happy to see Harrison Reed on the scoresheet, he’s so underrated.