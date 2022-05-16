Watford's woes continue against reinvigorated Leicester

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Watford’s hopes of concluding their home fixtures with a flourish finished in embarrassing fashion as they were thrashed by Leicester.

And they could have few complaints by margin of their defeat, with their shambolic defending coming to the fore again and contributing to the Hornets becoming the first club to lose 15 home games in a Premier League season.

With incoming boss Rob Edwards watching from the stands, there were few positives that he or any of the Watford fans could take as they head closer to a summer break and next term in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Leicester and Jamie Vardy appear reinvigorated as the season draws to its end.

Vardy scored twice for the second consecutive match, while the Foxes’ other goalscorers, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, were equally as impressive.

While Brendan Rodgers’ side have not hit the heights of last season they go into their final two fixtures well placed to finish inside the top 10.