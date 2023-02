Nathaniel Chalobah has left Fulham to join West Brom on a permanent deal.

Since joining the Cottagers in the summer of 2021, Chalobah has made 28 appearances in all competitions, with 22 of those coming in the title-winning campaign.

A club statement from Fulham wrote: "All at Fulham would like to thank Nate for his efforts during his time with us, and we wish him every success at the Hawthorns."