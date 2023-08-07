Opposition lowdown

Are you allowed to look this far ahead? Servette must be negotiated first, mind...

But, there's surely no harm in having a little bit of a deeper look into Rangers' potential play-off opponents, so let's do just that.

PSV face Sturm Graz - who added former Motherwell right-back Max Johnston to their squad this summer - on Tuesday with the second game the following week.

Johnston is the son of former Rangers winger Allan, who played in the Ibrox's side 5-0 thrashing of the Austrians in September 2000.

Christian Ilzer is Sturm's manager, having joined from Austria Vienna three years ago, and his side are top of their Bundesliga after winning both of their opening games.

Peter Bosz, whose Lyon side Rangers faced in the 2021 Europa League, is now the manager of PSV - and the Dutch side have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich playmaker Malik Tillman, who was on loan at Ibrox last season.

Rangers stunned PSV to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time in more than a decade when Antonio Colak's goal gave them a 3-2 aggregate victory last August.