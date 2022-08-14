Forest 1-0 West Ham: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper to BBC Match of the Day 2: "I thought we deserved to win for the way we played in the first half – I thought we were excellent, by far the better team and really took the game to West Ham.

"We got a good goal, maybe not in the last bit in terms of how it’s gone in but in terms of the build-up and how we got into the position that we wanted to be in.

"So we were good for going 1-0 up and the second half was always going to be about what it was. We did have some chances from set-plays and we did get into some decent areas but the game was going to be more about keeping a clean sheet.

"It was so hot, it was such an influence on the game. The guys who had played 97 minutes in that, it was a real effort. So we showed a lot of heart and soul.

"There were loads of good positives and it was the first game back here, we reintroduced the club on the Premier League stage, which is the world stage and that’s really important.

"The Brian Clough Stand is one that a lot of people remember from the early years in the Premier League so it’s great to give the fans that moment of ‘yeah, here we are’.

"It’s important in any season that you get your first win, your first point and particularly this season, being back in the Premier League. A lot of eyes are on us, there’s been a lot of talk about the amount of change we’ve had to make to the squad – not by choice but by necessity."