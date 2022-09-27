A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

"That kid, he is fantastic, fantastic. He is the best full-back in Europe in his age group, and we believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United."

This was Jose Mourinho after recruiting Diogo Dalot in 2018. It was a comment many scoffed at, and the scoffs were somewhat justified during his first four years at the club.

But the 23-year-old has been a headline figure in the cluster of improved players under Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag chose him as his first-choice right-back and Aaron Wan-Bissaka hasn’t had a sniff since.

Dalot’s electrifying outing in Portugal’s triumph over the Czech Republic paid tribute to the current confidence streaming through his veins.

He netted his first two international goals, won 100% of his tackles, completed 100% of his attempted dribbles and maintained a 94% pass accuracy. One could suggest he’s in the form of his career.

For United, the task is as clear as it is crucial.

Dalot is out of contract in 2023. There is an option to extend for a further year, which will be triggered, but if he continues in this form, a longer-term arrangement is a must.