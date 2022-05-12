Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Having started the season looking to build on their FA Cup success of last term, Leicester began Wednesday’s victory over Norwich closer to the relegation zone than the European places, which are now out of reach.

But Jamie Vardy’s timeless display raised the question of just how their season may have developed had he not spent significant chunks of it nursing injuries.

The 35-year-old was a menace throughout and displayed his enduring quality with a superb finish for his second goal after benefitting from a deflection for his opener.

Meanwhile, a largely joyless season for Norwich continued with Dean Smith’s already-relegated side remaining anchored to the bottom of the Premier League.

Like many of their fixtures this term they created and failed to take their chances to score but the performance of 19-year-old winger Tony Springett, on his first start, was a bright spot.