We're good enough to beat Rangers - McInnes

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes doesn't expect Rangers to be affected by their Viaplay Cup defeat to Celtic, but says his side are more than capable of piling the misery on Michael Beale's side.

McInnes takes his team to Ibrox for Saturday's Premiership contest after Beale suffered his first defeat as Rangers boss last Sunday at Hampden.

“I wouldn’t have thought [the defeat will affect Rangers]," said McInnes. "It is a different competition, the nature of the club is they have to go again and that’s the way it is.

“Since Michael has come in they have had some good results and I expect Rangers to ask the questions of us, being at home, but I expect us to have the answers and hopefully deal with what’s coming and hopefully be good enough, use the experience we have had.

“We’ve got to take confidence from the fact we’ve been to Glasgow this season, Parkhead and Hampden [against Celtic] were two strong performances, with and without possession.

"We can’t take Rangers on in a possession-based game, but what you’ve got to do is demonstrate areas of your game that are better than theirs.

“Part of the plan for every manager going to Ibrox is to have a good start and strike first blood. You’ve got to defend well, be organised. To win the game, you have to show attacking threat and it’s getting that balance right, we’ve got to pick and choose our moments - we’re good enough."

Killie are yet to win on the road in the league this season and McInnes says that has to change.

"Our home form would get us top six, our away form would get us relegated", he added. "It’s getting that consistency, somewhere in between that’s going to help us."