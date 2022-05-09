Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

After the 5-0 win over Newcastle United, Manchester City's players looked completely uplifted. Pep Guardiola was delighted on the touchline. It was a total contrast to the scenes in Madrid last Wednesday.

"It was very tough to recover," Rodri told BBC Radio Manchester. "Emotion is the most difficult part of a human, to recover the confidence and ambition and that's what we showed today."

After leaving the Bernabeu, Rodri admitted he couldn't sleep. Many fans couldn't either. Replaying those moments over and over again in their heads.

Recover though Manchester City did, and by the end of the 5-0 win over Newcastle were playing like a side full of confidence.

Rodri got Manchester City's third, and his third in three Premier League games - his best return for a season.

City know it's three wins from three to secure the title - a fourth in five years. But it's Liverpool who have the first strike again this week.

"I like watching football," said Rodri when asked if he'd watch Aston Villa v Liverpool on Tuesday. "They [Liverpool] are going to have more games until the end of the season, they play first but we have to focus on ourselves."

As for Europe, Rodri adds: "Football has been unfair with us in Europe but we're going to try and try again. It's like when you put coins in a machine, sometimes you're going to earn."