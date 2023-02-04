We can't sit in for 90 minutes against Celtic - Davidson

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the last time Celtic visited McDiarmid Park is proof his can cause the league leaders problems.

Alex Mitchell scored a 92nd-minute equaliser in October, before Giorgos Giakoumakis scrambled a winner for Celtic with the last kick of the game.

"I don’t think it is a game we can sit in for 90 minutes," Davidson said. "They have got too much quality in the final third and will hurt us but it is getting the right balance of when we go and when we sit in.

"I think the players know that if they do the right things against Celtic, it is not the easiest of pitches to play on so we need to make sure we are ready for that, ready for any little mistakes that happen, can we counter on that, can we cause Celtic problems too?

"The last game [against Celtic], it just showed when you stay in the game long enough, I think it is really important, we conceded an own goal just before half-time, but if you can stay in the game long enough you give yourself a chance to get something?"