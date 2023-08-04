Tottenham are in talks to sign £12m-rated Argentine forward Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central - and are looking to offload France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele and Spain winger Bryan Gil. (Evening Standard), external

Everton have leapfrogged Spurs and West Ham in the race to sign Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire. (Football Insider), external

Clement Lenglet is resisting Barcelona's desires to sell him to Saudi side Al-Nassr - with the France defender determined to return to Tottenham, where he spent last season on loan. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Wolfsburg want Tottenham to pay £43m for their Dutch midfielder Micky Van de Ven. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column