Postecoglou praises Celtic 'growth'

Manager A﻿nge Postecoglou says Celtic's dominant performance in the 1-1 draw away to Shakhtar Donetsk shows how quickly his side are adapting to the demands of Champions League football.

"I just thought there was real growth in our team and in the way we handled it all," Postecoglou said.

"It is the highest level of club football, every game is pressurised, every moment is important. You definitely have to earn everything at this level.

"It wasn't three points but the performance was the most encouraging part. Last week [in 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid] we were good for 55, 60 minutes and then the opposition sort of got on top of us.

"Here you are away from home and they showed resilience and mental toughness to keep playing our football. At this level that is encouraging.”