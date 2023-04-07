When Hearts were celebrating Stephen Humphrys' outrageous long-range goal at home to Dundee United in early February, the league campaign was 25 games in and third place looked sewn up.

The Edinburgh side were seven points clear of the chasing pack, with Aberdeen a distant seventh.

Now the Dons are breathing down their necks and could leapfrog them unless St Mirren are beaten at Tynecastle.

Four defeats in the last five Premiership games has left pundits puzzled and fans fuming.

"We're not winning our individual battles, simple as that," was the blunt assessment from Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

Expect plenty of battles when St Mirren come visiting, with the Paisley side fresh from a convincing win over Livingston and determined to hold on to a place in the top end of the table.

The clubs met back-to-back in January, with no quarter given, as the men in maroon dug in for a 1-0 home win after a 1-1 on the road.

Stephen Robinson's side go to Ibrox next, so may well view this as a game where they need to pick up something.

Hearts haven't won away in the league in 2023, but home form remains a source of comfort, while St Mirren last enjoyed victory in this corner of the capital in 2013.

