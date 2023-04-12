Chelsea have held talks with the agent of Spain midfielder Gavi, 18, over a potential free transfer move from Barcelona this summer. (AS - in Spanish), external

Liverpool have made Mason Mount a priority midfield target this summer after pulling out of the race to sign his England team-mate Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund.(Football.London), external

West Ham are also eyeing Conor Gallagher and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, 27, as potential replacements for fellow England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Standard), external

Meanwhile, former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo is a contender for the permanent manager's job at Chelsea. (UOL - in Portuguese), external

Finally, the agents of Valencia's Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, 22, held talks with Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Leicester last week. (90Min), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column