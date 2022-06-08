Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Rasmus Kristensen says "it didn't take a lot of minutes to convince me it was a good idea" to join Leeds United on a five-year deal believed to be in the region of £10m.

The Denmark international follows the capture of former club team-mate Brenden Aaronson a fortnight ago.

Kristensen, 24, says it was a simple decision to come to Elland Road.

"When I heard about the opportunity of going I was really into it. It didn't take a lot of minutes to convince me it was a good idea," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "I'm just really happy that everything is settled, everything is good and I can look forward to an exciting season."

The defender has successfully undergone a medical and met up with United head coach Jesse Marsch, who signed him from Ajax for Salzburg in 2019.

"I needed a little bit of a rebuild after my time in Amsterdam and with Jesse I evolved my game and became a better player," revealed Kristensen. "I've got a really good relationship with the coach. He's also a big part of my decision to come here. I fit his style of football I think.

"I think I'm more physical. I'm more willing to put my strength into it, whereas before I didn't have that 100% confidence to go through, but now I'm there and he's a big part of that as well."

United have beaten Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and other Premier League opponents to the former Ajax defender's signature.

"Of course it's life changing and for me playing in the Premier League is the biggest thing a football player can do on a daily basis," explained Kristensen. "The history of the club, the tradition and all I've heard from my colleagues around England is that it's the best place to play and that it's the toughest away ground for other teams. I feel like I fit right in and already feel like I'm at home. This is also huge for me."

His transfer is set to go through on 1 July and is subject to the necessary international clearance and work permit.

Kristensen will fly back on Wednesday night to rejoin the Denmark camp ahead of their Nations League match against Croatia in Copenhagen on Friday.