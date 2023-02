Yorke wants to be Dons manager - gossip

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has emerged a surprise runner in the race for the Aberdeen job. (Daily Record), external

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is ready to take big decisions after revealing it was his call to loan out captain Anthony Stewart after he told the Dons captain he was not going to play. (Press & Journal), external

Aberdeen supporters have been told to expect excitement from deadline-day signing Dilan Markanday. (Press & Journal), external

