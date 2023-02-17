Chelsea boss Graham Potter says he hopes Mason Mount's contract situation "gets resolved quickly" after the midfielder was linked with a host of Premier League clubs, external.

Mount's current deal expires at the end of next season and he has recently seen his playing time limited amongst increased competition for places from Chelsea's raft of new signings.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match against bottom club Southampton Potter said: "I think it's always complicated, there’s always negotiation. It's best I leave it between Mason and the club. It’s the best way for that to be dealt with.

"He’s been fantastic to work with, an important player for us and of course I hope it gets resolved quickly."