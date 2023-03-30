On the joint apology he and Aleksandar Mitrovic issued on Wednesday, Silva said: “We wanted to have a meeting with the referee first and Mitrovic and Chris Kavanagh had international duties so we had to wait. We made a mistake, we regret the situation and we have to apologise to the referee and also to all of the fans.”

Mitrovic will definitely miss the next three games and possibly more: “He is an important player for us, of course. You have seen his level. But we are not just a one-player team. This is a chance for others to come in and help the team.”

He denied his behaviour on the touchline makes it hard to maintain his players’ discipline: “We are aware of our responsibilities, everyone watches the matches, at all levels, and we are aware of this. My players know what it is expected of them. I am the first person to criticise myself when I do something I’m not happy about.”