Ex-Chelsea and England striker Chris Sutton praised a "massive and ominous win" after Manchester City swept title rivals Arsenal aside at Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland moved City to the top of the Premier League for the first time since November, albeit Arsenal could return to the summit if they win their game in hand.

Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast Pep Guardiola's side had laid down a marker in this season's title race.

"They came here with the pressure on after losing their last three away games," he said. "But it wasn't just that they found their way - in fact, they flexed their muscles.

"They haven't really got going yet this season so when they do hit top level, heaven help everybody else."

Former West Ham centre-back Matt Upson reserved special praise for Grealish, who has come into his own since the World Cup break.

"He has had to be patient at City and learn how to fit in but now you are starting to see a player who is growing and contributing more and more," said Upson. "I am really pleased for him."

Listen to full reaction over here on BBC Sounds