Leeds 2-1 Wolves: What Marsch said

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, speaking to MOTD: "I felt like we had a tough start to the second half.

"Wolves were pushing, we had to hold on and dig in a bit. The second goal was in some ways a little against the run of play but we were gathering momentum. I was really pleased that the guys who came off the bench made a big difference for us.

"I actually thought we had a bright start to the match. The response to going a goal down was really good and I actually thought we could have had a few more before half time.

"I think all the debutants did quite well. The speed of play on the pitch was at a very high level, both teams trying to impose themselves on the way they wanted to play. In general I think the four players who started their first match for us are going to be good players.

On Aaronson: "He is relentless. He is none stop. His work rate is incredible I know him well and the thing I know about him is he is only going to get better."

On cross words exchanged with Bruno Lange after the final whistle: "It was nothing, really."