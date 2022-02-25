Katie Stafford, BBC Sport

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Frank confirmed Christian Eriksen will be in tomorrow's squad and "will get on the pitch".

On Eriksen's debut, Frank said: "It will be amazing. It's a big day for all of us - but especially Chris and his family."

For the first time this season all players are available and in contention.

He described opponents Newcastle as "a very difficult team to beat" and added: "I expect a close, tight game. It will be the smallest of margins that could decide. They're in a good place."

On the Bees' mentality, Frank said: "I'm not stupid. I know that teams are winning, but I only look forward and look up the league."

Follow all of Friday's Premier League news conferences