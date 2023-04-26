Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It's April 2021. With five games to go, Leeds United had just taken points off that season's eventual top three. Home draws with both Liverpool and Manchester United followed a 2-1 victory - with 10 men - at the home of champions to be Manchester City.

Leeds were ninth, which was where they would finish the campaign having been newly promoted.

After the goalless draw with Manchester United, then head coach Marcelo Bielsa alluded to the progress being made.

"In the game we defended well. We couldn't attack how we wanted to," he said.

"Even if we didn't dominate, we avoided the game becoming unbalanced. There are signs of evolution."

Of the matchday squad that day, 14 remain on the club's books but, in reality, there is absolutely no trace - nothing, nada - of what Leeds United were two years ago. They now sit two places and two points above the drop zone, without a win in four matches.

The Whites are spiralling towards the Championship with disaffection everywhere. Discontent is rife with the board, the recruitment, several players and now head coach Javi Gracia, who is close to being consumed by the destructive flames of the firefight he was brought in to conduct.

More than 12 months on from Bielsa's sacking, the evolution promised by those handing him his P45 has not materialised - more a big bang theory close to exploding in their faces as they stumble through the trip wire of another relegation minefield.

Under Bielsa, dressing rooms would be swept and litter would be picked as a fastidious and ultra-professional approach imbued the club. A different broom is needed now to clean the Augean stable.

Survial, if not progression, is still possible. It is no surprise that supporters have called for stalwarts from the club's most successful period in recent memory - such as Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper - to play, because they have the living scars of the fight to come up, stay up and avoid the great leap backward into the messiest agriculturism of the Championship.